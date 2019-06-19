SAN ANTONIO — Hoops fans in San Antonio won't need to wait for the start of the Spurs season to see pro basketball return to the AT&T Center. The BIG3, the professional 3-on-3 basketball league founded by rapper/actor Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, announced additional dates to round out the league's 11-week season across 18 cities. That includes an August 18 game at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

Tickets for the San Antonio date go on sale Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. at ATTCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com, and 800-745-3000. A venue presale is set for Thursday, June 20 at 10 a.m.

You can watch the opening day of the BIG3's third season on KENS 5 on Saturday at 7 p.m. Central. The August 18 date in San Antonio is the last week of the regular season. Playoffs begin on August 25 and conclude on September 1. You can watch games live on CBS Sports Network throughout the summer.

You might recognize some of the names of the players in the BIG3. The league MVPs of the past two seasons were Rashard Lewis and Corey Maggette. Other top players from last season's top teams include Baron Davis, Glen Davis and Cuttino Mobley. One of the league's new expansion teams for 2019 features Gilbert Arenas and Lamar Odom, while Al Jefferson and Joe Johnson star for another.

The BIG3 has some unique rules to keep things interesting and make the game different than an ordinary pick-up game of 3-on-3. There's a 14-second shot clock and special "four-point" zones 30 feet from the basket. Games are played in two untimed halves, where the first half ends when one team reaches 25 points and the game ends when a team reaches 50 points.

There are no "home" teams or cities; the league plays in a different major city every week. Below is the full schedule:

