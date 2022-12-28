What you should know before heading to the Alamo Bowl

The No. 21 Longhorns return to the Alamodome to face off against the No. 12 Washington Huskies.

SAN ANTONIO — Alamo Bowl action returns to San Antonio Thursday when the No. 21 Texas Longhorns take on the No. 12 Washington Huskies at the Alamodome.

The game routinely draws crowds of nearly 60,000, though lingering travel chaos is expected to give the local team an even bigger homefield advantage. Here's what you should know if you're heading to the matchup:

When does it start?

The game kicks off at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Are tickets still available?

They sure are! Thousands of seats are still open for the taking, starting at $55. Buy here.

Where can I park?

The city says free parking will be available at City Tower Garage (117 West Commerce) between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., but keep in mind that you'll have to show your ticket to the parking garage attendant upon entering.

Rideshare drop-off and pick-up will be in Lot D, at the corner of Montana and 500 Tower of Americas Way.

There will also be VIA Park & Ride service departing from the Crossroads location on the northwest side, near I-10 and Loop 410. It will operate starting at 5 p.m. three hours before kickoff and cost you $2.60 roundtrip. Returning service will last for one hour after the end of the game. Find more information here.

Otherwise, you can click here for information on parking at the Alamodome.

What can't I bring?

The Alamodome has some strict policies about what is and isn't allowed. Bags must be no bigger than 5.5 inches by 8.5 inches unless they're clear, in which case the limit is 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches.

As far as what items aren't allowed, you'll be turned away if you have any of the following:

Weapons.

Outside food or drinks.

Noisemakers.

Laser-pointers.

Flags with poles.

Helium balloons.

Tobacco products.

Pets, with an exception for service animals.

How else can I watch the game?

Staying home to avoid the chaos? You can catch the 2022 Valero Alamo Bowl on ESPN.

How have the teams fared this season?

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. led the nation in passing yards this season and leads the No. 12 Huskies (10-2) in the Alamo Bowl against No. 21 Texas (8-4).

Penix chose to stay in college for the bowl game and the 2023 season instead of heading for the NFL. Another big game from the transfer from Indiana could create a lot of buzz for himself and the Huskies for next season.

The Huskies are on a six-game win streak heading into their first bowl since 2019. Another win and another big game from Penix likely sets up the quarterback and the Washington program for a lot of buzz heading into 2023.

Texas made key strides in coach Steve Sarkisian's second season. After a 5-7 finish in 2021 that included the longest losing streak in 65 years, the Longhorns finished third in the Big 12 and were in the mix for a berth in the conference championship game in late November.

Unlike Washington, Texas has seen an exodus of several top players before the bowl game.

Bijan Robinson, who led the Big 12 in rushing with 1,508 yards and 18 touchdowns, opted out of the bowl game to get ready for the NFL. So did the Longhorns' second-leading rusher, Roschon Johnson, and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who tied for the team lead with 10 tackles for losses and also had four sacks.

Texas is 3-1 in Alamo Bowl matchups dating back to 2010.

