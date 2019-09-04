DALLAS — For a cellar-dwelling team, Mavericks fans witnessed something special this season: The veteran face of their franchise, Dirk Nowitzki, playing on the same floor as the future of their franchise, Luka Doncic.

But even seeing the 40-year-old Dirk lumber up the court alongside the 20-year-old Doncic doesn't quite put Nowitzki's legacy and longevity into perspective.

Think about it this way: When Dirk made his NBA debut on Feb. 5, 1999, Luka wasn't even born. Baby Luka didn't arrive for a few weeks later.

So we figured it might be interesting to take a trip back to 1999, via gifs and a couple YouTube clips.

While young Dirk was getting acclimated to the NBA (and fashion – see below), a few other things were making their debut.

A young Dirk arrives in Dallas after the Mavs traded for him.

WFAA

Call us biased, but we think Dirk's game aged better than any of the following (even the Sopranos).

Britney Spears' "Baby One More Time"

Backstreet Boys' "Millenium" album

Star Wars Episode One: The Phantom Menace

The Matrix

Spongebob Squarepants

The West Wing

The Sopranos

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater

