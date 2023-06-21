Amen, Ausar Thompson ready to prove NBA talents despite unconventional path to league

The twins are looking to become the first set of twins to be drafted in the top 10 in the NBA Draft.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A pair of twins who play their basketball right in Atlanta's backyard will try to make history Thursday night during the NBA Draft in Brooklyn.

Amen and Ausar Thompson, two 20-year-old phenoms who blazed their own path when they bypassed college basketball to play for Overtime Elite at Atlantic Station, are looking to become the first set of twins to be drafted in the top 10 in the NBA Draft.

Both twins stand a 6 feet 7 inches tall, although Amen is an explosive point guard who towers over most that oppose him at his position. Ausar on the other hand, while he doesn't have the same insane athletic freakishness as his brother, may be more of a well-rounded player himself.

11Alive's Reggie Chatman sat down with the twins in an exclusive interview and talked with the twins on their unique path to the NBA.

"My goal has always been to make it to the league," Amen said. "You know I get more, I would say, FOMO watching an NBA playoff game than watching a March Madness game. Knowing what I wanted to do I never feared missing out on college or the high school experience."

The twins, however, are helping to guide each other throughout uncharted territory with the help of each other.

"It helps a lot to have, you know, someone that always has your back, always going to push you to be your best, you know, won't ever let you slack and then just like, you know, a friend to lean on," Ausar explained.

But who will be drafted higher when they each hear their names called Thursday night? Amen said there's only one player he is OK with going before him.

"I feel like if anybody goes before me, it can be Ausar," Amen said. But at the same time it can't be Ausar."

