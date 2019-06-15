SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Missions used a little bit of small ball and a little bit of long ball to defeat the Tacoma Rainiers 6-1 in Friday night’s series rubber match in front of 7,560 fans at Wolff Stadium.

The first two runs of the game for San Antonio came on sacrifice flies in the second and third innings. In the second frame against a rehabbing Felix Hernandez, Cory Spangenberg led off with a bunt single to the third base side of the infield. Tyler Saladino was then hit by a pitch and the two pulled off a double steal. Troy Stokes Jr. then flied out to left to bring Spangenberg home from third.

Thomas Jankins continued his stellar stretch of pitching for the Missions as he spun his team-leading fifth quality start of the season, all of which have come in his last seven starts. His lone hiccup came in the fourth inning when Jose Lobaton lined a run-scoring double to right field. Jankins allowed just three hits over six innings of work

In the third inning San Antonio used a pair of singles and a walk to load the bases before Spangenberg came within a few feet of a grand slam and settled for a sacrifice fly.

The Missions got back to their long ball-loving ways in the seventh inning and it was the usual suspects who did the damage. After Lucas Erceg worked a one-out walk, Keston Hiura went yard for the 16th time this season. Spangenberg was once again in the middle of the action as he followed up Hiura’s blast by legging out an infield single. Tyler Saladino then deposited a two-run shot onto the berm beyond the left field fence.

Donnie Hart, Deolis Guerra, and Miguel Sanchez all tossed scoreless innings out of the bullpen for the Missions to complete the series victory.

The Missions open up a four-game series against the Reno Aces Saturday night at Wolff Stadium. Right-hander Bubba Derby (3-3, 4.33) will start for the Missions against right-hander Braden Shipley (1-3, 9.00) for the Aces. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.