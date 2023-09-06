Year of the Cougar? China Spring brings home state titles in football and baseball

On Thursday, China Spring captured the state title following a 12-inning thriller.

CHINA SPRING, Texas — The party continues in China Spring after the Cougars take home the 4A state title not once, but twice in just one year.

After winning the football state championship in December, the Cougars secured even more hardware on Thursday night.

"It's almost like a dream still, you know," Cory Beckham, first year head baseball coach for the Cougars, said.

It was a fairytale season for China Spring that ended in a 12-inning thriller.

"To have two days in a row of over 4-hour games and battle like we did and come out on top is unbelievable," Beckham said. "To go 12 innings back-to-back games and survive. It's just a monumental feat what we did."

On Thursday, the Cardiac Cougars defeated Liberty Eylau in the state title game and brought the trophy back to China Spring to add to the collection.

"We've had four state appearances in the last two years: two in football, two in baseball, with four different head coaches," Josh Gregory, China Spring Athletic Director, said. "It's really a testament to what we've built here and what's going on here with the community and the kids. It's going to continue to be successful."

The Cardiac Cougars take down Boerne on the gridiron in December and five months later they make magic on the diamond, bringing home two state titles in just one year.

"I mean that football team, what they did being down 21-0, was the Cardiac Cougars part one," Beckham said. "The sequel came in here in the spring and to do what we did."

From a walk-off field goal win to another walk-off winner on the diamond, what a year for the Cardiac Cougs. Some players got to live it not once, but twice in just one year.

"It's like a movie. You can never get the feeling right," Ryder Reeves, junior outfielder and middle linebacker, said. "I started tearing up. Jase is my best friends and he's always been there for me. We got to share the moment twice and that's crazy."

Jase Garrett, catcher and defensive back for the Cougars, never dreamed his senior year would end like this.

"It's just something that everybody dreams of," Garrett said. "To get to do it not only once, not twice but three times. It's just crazy."

This senior now graduates with three state title rings and a final year for the history books.

"I'm never going to forget this one. This is the biggest one ever," Garret said. "My senior year, two state championships. I'm never going to forget it."