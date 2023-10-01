The Spurs are just days away from attempting a new NBA record

Spurs return to Alamodome as part of 50th anniversary season

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs court was pieced together Monday morning inside the Alamodome as the countdown to the biggest stage as part of their 50th anniversary season approaches.

The Spurs will host the Golden State Warriors on Friday night as they'll attempt to set the new regular season single game attendance record. The current record is a little more than 62,000 between the Bulls and Hawks in 1998.

"I can only imagine having the Alamodome sold out for an NBA basketball game," said guard Tre Jones.

Expectations were known at training camp that the Spurs would not compete at the highest levels this season, so the anniversary season events have undoubtedly become the highlight moments. Ticket sales numbers as of Monday night were 61,500, and that's right on the heels of the current record. And the Spurs are actually hoping to go "two for two" if you by not only breaking the attendance record, but selling out the Dome capacity of 65,000 in the process.

"Hopefully we sell that place out that night," said Jones. "Get close to 65,000 and put on a show for the fans."

And when you do the math, the record is easily within reach with plenty of tickets still up for grabs.

"Having that many Spurs fans and Warriors fans in one building is gonna be fun," said guard Josh Richardson.

For many Spurs fans this will be essentially reliving days gone by returning to where the Silver And Black played games before the AT&T Center was built.

"I know the Alamodome is a very important landmark in the city," Richardson said. "It is gonna be fun to hoop in there and interact with the fans."

The 2022 Alamo Bowl most recently sold out it's 30th edition between the University Of Texas and the Washington Huskies in late December, so if that can happen so can this historical milestone moment.

"I would just tell the fans that let's all be part of history," said Tre. "We have a chance to go back to the Alamodome and play in there against the defending champs."