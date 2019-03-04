AUSTIN, Texas — When the Alliance of American Football announced Tuesday it was ceasing football operations, one of the questions that came up was about what compensation fans would receive.

The San Antonio Commanders were scheduled to host the Memphis Express at 11 a.m. Saturday. The team that was leading the league in attendance was expecting tens of thousands of fans to come out and watch their final regular-season home game. Now, those fans are left waiting to see if they'll get their money back for their tickets.

In this chaos, The Spring League jumped in with an announcement: fans with a ticket to Saturday's Commanders game can receive free admission to a doubleheader Saturday in Austin.

The Spring League, according to their website, is "an elite development league & scouting event for professional football talent. The Spring League takes place each year during the months of March and April." The league is not affiliated with the NFL, but about 22 percent of the players who appeared in last year's Spring League either signed or were invited to an NFL camp.

The league's four teams will each play a game Saturday at Kelly Reeves Stadium, located at 10211 W Parmer Ln in Austin. The action begins at 3:30 p.m.