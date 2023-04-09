Has Texas ever beaten Alabama? | 5 interesting facts about the series

The Texas Longhorns head to Tuscaloosa to face the Alabama Crimson Tide in only their 11th meeting.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Longhorns head to Tuscaloosa this Saturday in a match-up everyone has had marked on their calendar since last September when the Alabama Crimson Tide left Austin with a 20-19 win.

The question now is whether this year’s Longhorns team has what it takes to take the next big step under Coach Steve Sarkisian or will the Crimson Tide use this game as a signature win heading into conference play.

This will be only the third meeting between the two storied programs in the Nick Saban era with both previous matchups going Alabama’s way.

However, if you are wondering if the Longhorns have ever beaten the Crimson Tide, here is a breakdown of the series and plenty of other notable facts about these two historic programs.

Has Texas ever beaten Alabama?

Believe it or not, the Longhorns hold a considerable edge in the series despite the two most recent losses. Texas leads the all-time series against Alabama, 7-2-1 dating all the way back to 1902. In their first meeting, the ‘Horns won, 10-0, in their only other trip to Tuscaloosa.

Texas won the next six out of the next seven meetings minus a 3-3 tie at a neutral site matchup in Houston in 1960.

When was the first time Alabama beat Texas?

Alabama didn’t notch their first win until Saban came into the picture when the schools met in the 2010 BCS National Championship game. The Tide won that day, 37-21. In that game, 'Horns quarterback Colt McCoy left the game early with an injury, and the Tide went on to win their first National Championship under Saban.

1965 Orange Bowl - No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 5 Texas

In the 1965 Orange Bowl, No. 1 Alabama and No. 5 Texas met on New Year’s Day. In an interesting twist, the Tide had already been crowned the National Champions by the AP and UPI following an undefeated regular season.

Back then, the National Champion was decided prior to the bowl season.

Texas entered the game with one loss that came against Arkansas and was coming off a National Championship from the previous season. The 'Horns won that day, 21-17. Following the game, the FWAA named undefeated Arkansas co-National Champions with Alabama.

National Championships

While Texas holds a significant edge in the series, Alabama has more hardware when it comes to National Championships.

The Crimson Tide claims 18 National Championships in the program's history with first going all the way back to 1925. Six of their championships have come in the Saban era in Tuscaloosa with the first being the 2010 BCS Championship that came at the Longorns' expense.

Texas, on the other hand, claims four National Championships with their last one coming in 2005 under then-head coach Mack Brown. The title came in what is considered by most to be the most memorable championship game with quarterback Vince Young leading Texas to a win over Southern Cal.

Heisman Trophy winners

These two storied programs boast six Heisman Trophy winners between them. All four of Alabama's winners have come in the Saban era. While the overall list of Heisman Trophy winners is dominated by quarterbacks, only one signal-caller, Bryce Young, is among the winners from Texas and Alabama.

University of Texas Heisman Trophy winners

Earl Campbell, running back, 1977: Earl Campbell, known as "The Tyler Rose," won the Heisman Trophy in 1977. The powerful running back became one of the most iconic players in college football history.

Ricky Williams, running back, 1998: Ricky Williams broke the then-college career record for rushing yards en route to winning the Heisman Trophy in 1998.

University of Alabama Heisman Trophy winners

Mark Ingram Jr., running back, 2009: Mark Ingram Jr. was the first player from the University of Alabama to win the Heisman Trophy. The star running back was a key player in Alabama's national championship-winning season, which culminated in a win over Texas in the 2010 BCS National Championship Game.

Derrick Henry, running back, 2015: Derrick Henry SEC records for rushing yards and touchdowns en route to winning the 2015 Heisman Trophy, being the second player from the school to take home the trophy.

DeVonta Smith, wide receiver, 2020: DeVonta Smith was first wide receiver since Desmond Howard in 1991 to win the Heisman Trophy when he won the trophy. He starred on the 2021 National Championship team.

Bryce Young, quarterback, 2021: Bryce Young was the first Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman after he led the SEC in passing and passing touchdowns. Alabama won the SEC Championship that season, but lost in a rematch against Georgia in the National Championship game.