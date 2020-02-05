Texas State's Kaylee Davis' future of being a professional soccer player put on hold due to COVID-19

The senior was planning on being drafted overseas, but the pandemic has postponed/canceled the season.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — COVID-19 has impacted everyone. For some athletes, their season's ended early. Seniors unable to finish out their college career now have to decide between the real world or another year playing for their college team.

Texas State's Kaylee Davis isn't one of those seniors. Playing soccer for the Bobcats, she was able to finish her senior season on the field.

"I can't even imagine," she said. "I'm so thankful that I was able to finish."

But Davis' soccer career is still being impacted by COVID-19. Her plans were to graduate and play professionally overseas, but now that's all changed.

"It's kind of hard to plan at the moment," she told KVUE. "I think the planning and kind of having an idea of what it's going to look like is flipped upside down."

The draft postponed and some seasons canceled have left her with a question mark on what's next.

"It's really just a waiting game," she explained, "waiting for release dates or new opening dates or when the season's will actually start."

In the meantime, Davis has taken this opportunity to look at the positives. She was able to finish her senior season and she now has more down time to work on perfecting not only her game but her body.

"I now have time to work on injury prevention and more stretching and things I probably wouldn't have focused on if this weren't the case," she said.