SAN MARCOS, Texas — Not long after the school parted ways with Everett Withers, the Texas State Bobcats football team has a new head coach.

33-year-old Jake Spavital takes over the reigns in San Marcos after serving as an offensive coordinator for three schools in the last five years.

We're excited to announce @JakeSpavital as the new head coach of @TXSTATEFOOTBALL! More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/HgCfMWneWV — Texas State Bobcats (@TxStateBobcats) November 28, 2018

When his playing career at Missouri State ended in 2007, Spavital’s coaching career began. He rose from an offensive quality control assistant at Tulsa in 2008 to the offensive coordinator under Kevin Sumlin at Texas A&M in 2014, with several stops in between.

After a one-year stint in Berkeley with California, he spent the last two years on Dana Holgorsen’s staff with the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Spavital is a third-generation football coach. His father, Steve, was the head coach at Broken Arrow High School in Oklahoma. His brother, Zac, is the defensive backs coach for Texas Tech’s football team.

The terms of Spavital’s new contract with Texas State were not immediately announced.

