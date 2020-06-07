Rangers slugger Joey Gallo tests positive for COVID-19, team says

He will need to test negative twice before he can join the team, officials say.

Rangers outfielder/designated hitter Joey Gallo has tested positive for COVID-19. He is asymptomatic and is self-isolating at home.

Reports are that Gallo first tested positive on June 27. A second test on June 30 was negative, and then a third test's results came back on Sunday showing that he is positive.

Gallo had yet to join the team as the club continues summer training workouts at Globe Life Field, preparing to open the season later this month.

Teams resumed workouts for the first time Friday since the coronavirus interrupted spring training on March 12, two weeks before the season was to start. Opening day has been reset for July 23, the latest in baseball history.

The news comes more than a week after the team said several employees tested positive.

According to a written statement on June 26, the Rangers said upon receiving the news they took action and sent home employees who had direct contact with those who tested positive.

At the time, a spokesperson said the team has already been conducting temperature checks upon entering the building, requiring people to wear face coverings, as well as cleaning and sanitizing Globe Life Field facilities on a regular basis.