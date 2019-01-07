This story has been updated throughout.

The Texas Rangers game Monday against the Los Angeles Angels has been postponed after pitcher Tyler Skaggs died, the teams said.

The Angels announced Monday afternoon that 27-year-old Skaggs died in Texas.

"Some things are a lot bigger than baseball," Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said during a news conference after the game was postponed.

Southlake police responded after 2 p.m. to a Hilton hotel in the 1400 block of Plaza Place, according to a news release. Officers found a man unresponsive in a room. He was pronounced dead and identified as Skaggs, Southlake police said.

Foul play is not suspected in this case, according to police.

Skaggs posted a photo of the Angels dressed in Western clothing on his Instagram less than a day before his death.

Daniels said the teams had not discussed with the MLB rescheduling any other games this week. The Angels are in town through Thursday.

"The Texas Rangers organization wants to express its deepest sympathies to the family of Tyler Skaggs and to the entire Angels organization on this shocking loss," the team said in a written statement. "The thoughts and prayers of every member of the Texas Rangers and all of their fans are with the Angels organization at this difficult time."

Rangers officials said Monday's game would be rescheduled later.

MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred Jr. said he was "deeply saddened by today's tragedy in Texas."

"We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family," Manfred said in a written statement.

Skaggs played for the Arizona Diamondbacks for two years before moving to the Angels in 2014.

Skaggs was born July 13, 1991 and went to high school in Santa Monica, California.