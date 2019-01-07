The Texas Rangers game Monday against the Los Angeles Angels has been canceled after pitcher Tyler Skaggs died, the teams said.

The Angels announced Monday afternoon that 27-year-old Skaggs died in Texas, but the cause of death was not disclosed.

"Some things are a lot bigger than baseball," Rangers general manger Jon Daniels said during a news conference.

He said the teams had not discussed with the MLB rescheduling any other games this week. The Angels are in town through Thursday.

"The Texas Rangers organization wants to express its deepest sympathies to the family of Tyler Skaggs and to the entire Angels organization on this shocking loss," the team said in a written statement. "The thoughts and prayers of every member of the Texas Rangers and all of their fans are with the Angels organization at this difficult time."

Rangers officials said Monday's game would be rescheduled later.