Report: Texas quarterback Hudson Card set to enter transfer portal

AUSTIN, Texas — University of Texas quarterback Hudson Card is set to enter the transfer portal, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

Card, a former ESPN top 40 recruit, is a redshirt sophomore and has three years left of eligibility.

The Lake Travis alumnus has five starts at Texas and is expected to come out as a top transfer quarterback, EPSN reported. A source told the sports news outlet that Card is aiming to land a spot at a Power 5 school.

Card started three games for Texas this past season, winning two of them against UTSA and West Virginia. He stepped into the role briefly after freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers went down on the field with an injury while playing Alabama back in September.

Ewers then returned in October for the Red River Showdown against Oklahoma, leading the Longhorns to a 49-0 win.

Card and Ewers competed for the starting quarterback spot over the summer, leading Head Coach Steve Sarkisian to pick Ohio transfer Ewers in August.

ESPN reported that Card can't officially enter the transfer portal until Monday, but said he would be "immediately eligible" to play after he transfers.

