CANYON LAKE, Texas — I've been wanting to fly with a jet pack ever since I was a little kid, watching the Jetsons. The Jetovator is a device, really it's an expensive toy that lets you do almost that.

It's a water sport that hooks to a jet ski, that uses the thrust from a personal watercraft PWC to lift you, and if you're balanced enough, keep you up to 35 feet above the water's surface.

"People usually take to it within 5 minutes," Zach Pennell says. Pennell and his wife own "Canyon Lake Adventures" and rent the devices to people wanting what can be the ultimate water thrill.

Pennell offers 4 varieties of the device. A footboard, which he says is the easiest for most people to use, a backpack that looks like the Jetson's toy, the Jetovator, which is almost like riding a motorcycle...only it's a little harder to balance and a chair model.

Getting out of the water and balancing any of the units is the hardest part. Once you manage to get out of the water and into the air, the rest is up to your balance and coordination. And, even when you do crash, you're landing in water, so it's not too bad!

There are several different ride packages to pick from... starting at $150 for an hour and a half session. But if you split that cost between you and a couple of friends, it makes it much more affordable...besides a half an hour on this ride and you're likely to wear yourself out, until you know what you're doing at least.

Bottom line: "It's a blast!"

I would go up and do this again, with my family in a heartbeat.

If you're interested in checking out Canyon Lake Adventures, here's a link to their website: http://www.canyonlakeadventures.com