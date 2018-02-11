SAN ANTONIO — Every time you climb down into one, no matter how big you've grown it takes you back to childhood. We all wanted a go-kart as a child, more of us though either couldn't afford one or didn't live in a place where we could ride one. Now, there's a place in San Antonio just for that.

"We decided to include a go-kart track because we noticed most of the people getting into car racing were coming from karting," says Suzanne O'Neal. She and her husband built the 1/3 mile track when they moved their car repair/racing business out of downtown to just north of Ralph Fair road.

Now she says it's really busy on the weekends and holidays and a lot of times when schools out. But O'neal says it's not just for kids. Alamo karts also hosts a lot of corporate and team building groups. "Most people get out there and just go like crazy," says O'Neal. And how could you not?

The karts are propane powered, the track is asphalt with 8 turns and a chicane, to keep folks from going too fast down the straightaway. One of our morning producers Jefferey Elliott went with me, so all of a sudden it became a competition. We had a blast, and if you'd like to check out Alamo karts, click here.

