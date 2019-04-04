Valero Texas Open at a glance

When, where: Thursday-Sunday, AT&T Oaks Course, TPC San Antonio

Field: 144 players

Purse: $7.5 million

Winner's share: $1,350,000

FedEx points: 500 to the winner

Defending champion: Andrew Landry (69-67-67-68--271)

Notable: First played in 1922, the Texas Open is the PGA Tour's third-oldest tournament . . . Every Texas Open, 89 in all, has been played in San Antonio, making it the oldest Professional Golf Tour tournament that's been held in the same city its entire existence . . . The AT&T Oaks course, adjacent to the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa, is in its 10th year as the site for the tournament, and is the eighth San Antonio course to have hosted the event. The other seven: Oak Hills Country Club (24), 1961-66, 1977-94; Brackenridge Park Golf Course (26), 1922-26, 1929-40, 1950-55, 1957-59; La Cantera Resort Course (15), 1995-2009; Willow Springs (11), 1927-28, 1941-49; Woodlake Country Club (5), 1972-76; Fort Sam Houston (4), 1950-51, 1956, 1960; Pecan Valley Golf Club (3), 1967, 1969-70. (The 1950 and 1951 tournaments were played at both Brackenridge Park and Fort Sam Houston.)

SAN ANTONIO – Seeking to sharpen his game before competing in the Masters, Rickie Fowler opted to compete in this week’s Valero Texas Open.

Most of the world’s top golfers prefer resting before a major tournament, but a few eschew taking a break. Fowler, 30, is definitely in the latter category.

“I enjoy playing the week before majors just because it gets me in that mind frame, and also I can check and see where my game is at, understand what I may need to work on,” Fowler said this week at a Texas Open news conference.

Not that Fowler doesn’t get off the track himself, mind you. He’s coming off a two-week respite after playing in four consecutive tournaments.

The first round of the Valero Texas Open starts at the AT&T Oaks Course on Thursday at TPC San Antonio, where Andrew Landry won last year’s tournament with a four-round score of 271.

Fowler is hoping that a good showing in his first Texas Open will give him some momentum going into next week’s Master’s.

“I like playing competitively if I can leading up to majors or some big weeks,” said Fowler, who lives in Murrieta, Calif. “So for me, like I said, I played Houston in the past leading up to Augusta. I typically play the Scottish Open into the British (Open).

“Sometimes into the U.S. Open or the PGA (Championship). It can be different. When I can, I definitely have seen it be beneficial to play the week before. You know, you’re not far coming off competition. You tee it up Thursday morning at a major. It just makes me feel more comfortable, more confident.”

Fowler finished second in last year’s Masters, one strong behind Patrick Reed, but he has yet to win his first major. An Oklahoma State alum, Fowler expressed confidence that it’s only a matter of time before he can check off that box.

“Phil (Mickelson) didn’t win his first Masters . . . I don’t remember the exact date. But I’m just getting into my prime, so I’m not too worried.”

Mickelson was 33 when he won the first of his three Master’s titles in 2004.

Fowler is among 16 golfers who will compete in both the Valero Texas Open and Masters. Fowler and Jordan Spieth are the highest ranked players in this year’s Texas Open.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Fowler said, when he was asked about his Texas Open debut. “I’ve heard good things (about the Oaks Course). I’ve heard it’s a good test for a golf course. Like I said, for the most part, being here is a big part of being the week before the Masters. It fits in well for me.

“Unfortunately, in the past. scheduling has just kind of kept us from making our way down here. I’m looking forward to seeing it (the course). A lot of people have told me that it can be a golf course that suits me well.”

One of the lessons Fowler has learned since joining the PGA Tour in 2009 has been the importance of taking time off occasionally to recharge mentally and physically. He tries to focus on the proverbial big picture, taking the long view of his career.

“Obviously, it’s all about longevity and playing well throughout the season,” Fowler said. “It’s not just about a couple weeks here and there, so the two-week break is definitely needed. I like playing in the majors if I can. The two weeks, I think, is key when you can get those breaks.

“One week is really not enough for your body to shut down, recover and then go back out, like I said, especially coming off of a four-week stretch. Everyone is different. I feel like this has been a nice start to the year. I want to continue that going on, and then rest and time management is key to that.”