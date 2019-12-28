SAN ANTONIO, Texas —

HALFTIME: TEXAS 10, UTAH 0

Texas controlled the entire first half. Sam Ehlinger has looked poised in the pocket and connected on a handful of big throws to his senior receivers, Collin Johnson and Devin Duvernay. Ehlinger opened the game with a 34-yard strike to Johnson and later found him for the only touchdown of the first half. Duvernay's only catch of the first half came on a clutch 40-yard bomb on third down. Texas did not score on that drive, however, after being stopped on fourth and short. UT's defense has stepped up, forcing the Utes to punt on every one of their first half drives.

2ND Q:

TEXAS 10, UTAH 0

TEXAS (Own 20):

Keaontay Ingram ran the ball up the middle to end the first half. Texas leads 10-0 at halftime.

UTAH (Own 1):

Zack Moss ran up the middle for three yards. Moss ran around the right end for seven yards and a first down. Huntley completed a pass over the middle to Brant Kuithe for 19 yards. Huntley checked the ball down to Moss for eight yards. Huntley scrambled to the right for one yard. On third and one, Moss burst up the middle for a big gain of 26 yards. Huntley completed a pass on the right sideline, but a penalty wiped out the play. Huntley's pass over the middle fell incomplete. Some miscommunication led to an overthrown ball by Huntley on second down. Huntley was called for intentional grounding, which backed up the Utes 15 yards and a loss of down. On third and 23, Huntley took a shot downfield and it fell incomplete. Utah punted the ball into the Texas end zone for a touchback.

TEXAS (Own 14):

Sam Ehlinger laid up a jump ball for Collin Johnson for 29 yards. Ehlinger took a quick snap and ran up the middle for two yards. Ehlinger completed a stop route to Brennan Eagles for a gain of five yards. On third and three, Ehlinger threw a dime over the top to Devin Duvernay for 40 yards. Duvernay got a flip on a reverse but lost eight yards. Ehlinger completed a pass over the middle to Al'vonte Woodard for seven yards. Ehlinger scrambled to his left for nine yards to the Utah nine-yard line. On fourth and two, Texas went for it and did not convert the pass. Utah took over at their own seven-yard line. The fourth down play was reviewed and determined the Utah defender successfully intercepted the ball, which moved the ball back to the one-yard line.

UTAH (Own 25):

Tyler Huntley was sacked for a loss of nine yards. Huntley completed a pass over the middle Cole Fotheringham for a gain of nine yards. On third and 10, Huntley completed a stop route for Samson Nacua for a first down. A jet sweep to the left by Terrell Perriman gained five yards. Huntley scrambled around the right end for seven yards and a first down. Devonta'e Henry-Cole ran up the middle for three yards. Huntley was sacked for a loss of five yards. A false start penalty on third down backed up the Utes five more yards. On third and 17, Huntley completed a pass over the middle to Jaylen Dixon for 10 yards to midfield. Utah punted the ball to the Texas 14-yard line.

TEXAS (Utah 6):

Keaontay Ingram got one yard on a run up the middle. Sam Ehlinger connected with Collin Johnson for a five-yard touchdown. Texas leads 10-0.

UTAH (Con't):

On third and three, Zack Moss ran up the middle, but was stopped short of the first down marker. Utah punted the ball and Texas' D'Shawn Jamison returned the punt to the Utah six-yard line.

1ST Q:

TEXAS 3, UTAH 0

UTAH (Own 20):

Tyler Huntley checked the ball down to Zack Moss for a gain of six yards. Moss ran up the middle for one yard. That play ended the first quarter. Texas leads 3-0.

TEXAS (Own 7):

Sam Ehlinger ran a speed option to the right and pitched it to Roschon Johnson for a gain of four yards. Ehlinger ran up the middle for a gain of six yards and a first down. Ehlinger threw a deep ball down the left sideline for Collin Johnson, which fell incomplete. Roschon Johnson burst up the middle for a gain of 17 yards and a first down. Ehlinger looked for Marcus Washington on a stop route, but the pass sailed high. Roschon Johnson was stopped in the backfield for no gain. On third and 10, Ehlinger completed a shallow cross to Brennan Eagles, but Eagles was tripped up at the line of scrimmage. Texas punted the ball to the Utah 20-yard line.

UTAH (Own 24):

Zack Moss ran up the middle for three yards. Moss got the ball again for a gain of eight yards. Tyler Huntley took a shot downfield, which fell incomplete. Huntley completed a six yard pass to Samson Nacua over the middle. On third and four, Huntley checked the ball down to the running back, who was wide open, but the pass was dropped. Utah punted the ball to the Texas seven-yard line.

TEXAS (Own 22):

Sam Ehlinger threw an incomplete pass over the middle intended for Devin Duvernay. A defensive holding penalty moved the Longhorns up five yards. Ehlinger's pass intended for Collin Johnson fell incomplete. Keaontay Ingram was stopped for a loss of one yard on a run up the middle. On third and 11, Ehlinger was sacked for a loss of three. Texas punted the ball to the Utah 24-yard line.

UTAH (Own 25):

Tyler Huntley completed a pass over the middle to Cole Fotheringham for 12 yards. Zack Moss carried to the left for a loss of one yard. Huntley ran around the left end for a gain of nine yards. On third and two, Huntley was stopped in the backfield. Utah punted the ball to the Texas 22-yard line.

TEXAS (Own 27):

Sam Ehlinger opened the game with a deep shot over the middle to Collin Johnson for 34 yards. Keaontay Ingram took a carry up the middle for three yards. Ingram ran up the middle for six yards. On third and one, Ehlinger ran up the middle for a first down. Ehlinger pitched a speed option to the right and Ingram picked up nine yards. Ingram ran up the middle for a first down to the Utah 14-yard line. Ehlinger was sacked for a loss of one yard on first down. Ehlinger ran a designed quarterback power up the middle for five yards. On third and six from the Utah 10, Ehlinger's pass to the flat was almost intercepted, but dropped. Cameron Dicker made the 29-yard field goal and Texas leads 3-0.

PREGAME:

The Texas Longhorns and No. 11 Utah Utes will be the two participants in the 2019 Valero Alamo Bowl.

However, each team's journey to the bowl game couldn't be any more different. For Texas, the Longhorns entered the season on a high note after stunning Georgia in the 2018 Sugar Bowl. You may remember a "we're back" comment from the quarterback. Texas entered the season ranked and had expectations of making a run at the College Football Playoff. After a few losses along the way, a seven-win UT team is in the Alamo Bowl, but are still glad to be in it.

“Excited to be here in San Antonio at the Alamo Bowl," Tom Herman said in a press conference on Dec. 27. "It will be a great experience for our players and I know … I’ve never coached in one of these, but I have heard that this is as good as it gets when it comes to bowl games.”

RELATED: Here's the Texas Longhorns' bowl week schedule before kickoff

Hook 'Em! 🤘 Alamo Bowl attendance, TV viewership higher than average when UT plays, stats show

Texas Longhorns have historically been underdogs in the Alamo Bowl

Herman praised the Longhorns opponent, the Utah Utes, on the season they have had in the Dec. 27 press conference. Utah will enter the game as the No. 11 ranked team in the nation after losing to Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game.

Herman still expects his players to come out strong against the Utes.

“Our senior class has done something pretty special and these guys will have the opportunity to win a third straight bowl game for the first time in over 10 years," Herman said. "'06 through '08 was the last time Texas had won three straight bowl games. We really want to see them do that and to do it against an opponent like Utah that had an amazing season with 11 wins in front of hopefully what will be a heavily burnt orange clad crowd … that would be a really neat way to send our seniors out.”

Texas has an interesting history in the Alamo Bowl, too. 2019 will be the third time in UT's four appearances where the Longhorns are the underdogs in the game. UT was underdogs in 2012 and 2013 when they played Oregon State and Oregon.

RELATED: KVUE REWIND: No. 18 Texas Longhorns top Iowa Hawkeyes in 2006 Alamo Bowl (Dec. 30, 2006)

KVUE REWIND: Texas Longhorns fall to No. 10 Oregon Ducks in 2013 Alamo Bowl (Dec. 30, 2013)

KVUE REWIND: No. 23 Texas Longhorns rally to upset No. 13 Oregon State Beavers in 2012 Alamo Bowl (Dec. 29, 2012)

No other team has played in the Alamo Bowl more times than Texas has since 2005, according to Alamo Bowl officials. Texas is 2-1 all-time in the Alamo Bowl.

It was announced on the eve of the Valero Alamo Bowl that Colt McCoy and Alex Smith would be honorary captains for the game. McCoy was the 2006 Alamo Bowl MVP and Alex Smith was the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft after playing three seasons for Utah.

Texas and Utah will kickoff from the 2019 Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 31 at 6:30 p.m. The game will be aired on ESPN.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Regional AMBER alert canceled for missing Austin boy, search continues

There are new Texas laws going into effect next week that you need to know about

Ex-boyfriend facing capital murder charges in shooting death of pregnant woman