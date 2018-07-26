AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Longhorns sophomore linebacker Demarco Boyd has turned himself in on a charge related to an incident following a July 4 car crash, officials said.

The incident allegedly happened near Enfield and MoPac involving a 20-year-old victim who is from the Dallas area.

Boyd is expected to be booked into the Travis County Jail on an assault with injury charge, a misdemeanor.

Boyd has been suspended from all team activities, according to Texas head football coach Tom Herman.

Herman released the following statement on Thursday:

“We are aware of the situation with Demarco Boyd and have suspended him from all team activities at this time. We will continue to monitor the legal process and pending its completion, determine any further action.”

KVUE expects to get an arrest affidavit on Friday and will update this story with that information.

