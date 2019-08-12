AUSTIN, Texas — It's official: The Texas Longhorns will play in the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio on Dec 31.

ESPN made the announcement during their college football playoff selection show Sunday afternoon. They also announced:

Utah is headed to the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio as well to be the Longhorns' opponent.

With a 7-5 record, there were a few bowl game possibilities for the Longhorns. We broke down the most likely scenarios last week, which included Texas going to the Alamo Bowl.

This will be Texas' fourth time playing in the Alamo Bowl and only the second time in school history to face Utah. Texas defeated Utah in the lone matchup, 21-12, back in 1982, according to Texas Athletics.

Earlier on Sunday, the final College Football Playoff rankings were released, with LSU at No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma.

The New Year's Six Slate is:

LSU vs. Oklahoma at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28

Clemson vs. Ohio State at the PlayStation Fiest Bowl in Phoenix on Dec. 28

Memphis vs. Penn State at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Dec. 28

Florida vs. Virginia at the Orange Bowl in Miami on Dec. 30

Oregon vs. Wisconsin at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 1

Baylor vs. Georgia at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Jan. 1

RELATED: Baylor heading to Sugar Bowl for 1st time since 1957

Will the Longhorns bring a trophy back home to Austin? We'll have to wait and see. Hook 'em!

