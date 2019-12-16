AUSTIN, Texas — ***This list of players is subject to change as additional players commit to Texas or decommit.***
Here is a round up list of the 2020 Texas Longhorns recruiting class.
RELATED:
Hook 'Em! 🤘 Alamo Bowl attendance, TV viewership higher than average when UT plays, stats show
Texas Longhorns have historically been underdogs in the Alamo Bowl
KVUE REWIND: No. 18 Texas Longhorns top Iowa Hawkeyes in 2006 Alamo Bowl (Dec. 30, 2006)
KVUE REWIND: Texas Longhorns fall to No. 10 Oregon Ducks in 2013 Alamo Bowl (Dec. 30, 2013)
KVUE REWIND: No. 23 Texas Longhorns rally to upset No. 13 Oregon State Beavers in 2012 Alamo Bowl (Dec. 29, 2012)
5-star commitment(s):
-Bjian Robinson, running back, Salpointe HS (AZ)
4-star commitment(s):
-Hudson Card, quarterback, Lake Travis HS (TX)
-Quentin Johnston, wide receiver, Temple HS (TX)
-Ja'Quinden Jackson, quarterback, Duncanville HS (TX)
-Vernon Broughton, defensive tackle, Cy Ridge HS (TX)
-Prince Dorbah, outside linebacker, Highland Park HS (TX)
-Xavion Alford, safety, Shadow Creek HS (TX)
-Kitan Crawford, cornerback, John Tyler HS (TX)
-Jerrin Thompson, safety, Lufkin HS (TX)
-Jake Majors, center, Prosper HS (TX)
-Jaylen Garth, offensive tackle, Port Neches-Groves HS (TX)
-Troy Omeire, wide receiver, Fort Bend Austin HS (TX)
-Logan Parr, offensive guard, O'Connor HS (TX)
-Andrej Karic, offensive tackle, Southlake Carroll HS (TX)
3-star commitment(s):
-Jaden Hullaby, athlete, Mansfield Timberview HS (TX)
-Dajon Harrison, wide receiver, Hutto HS (TX)
-Sawyer Goram-Welch, defensive end, Longview HS (TX):
WATCH: Here's a Longhorns game day in the life of BEVO XV
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Joe Burrow's Heisman speech inspires fundraisers for hungry kids
LSU's Joe Burrow wins Heisman Trophy in landslide vote