Boerne Greyhounds fall to Corpus Christi Calallen in key playoff matchup

SAN ANTONIO — The Bourne Greyhounds played against the Corpus Christi Calallen in the Regional Semifinals Thursday night in Beeville.

The Boerne Greyhounds trailed Corpus Christi Calallen 6-4 after five-and-a-half innings, but that’s where things went wrong.

Calallen plated six runs in the home half of the sixth, and the deficit proved too much for the Greyhounds to overcome. The final score was 12-6.

Boerne now trails the 4A Regional Semifinal one game to none, and must win the next two if they hope to advance.