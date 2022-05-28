The Boerne Greyhounds had won the earlier game, 2-1.

SAN ANTONIO — The Corpus Christi Calallen Wildcats beat the Boerne Greyhounds, 2-1, in the decisive third game of the Class 4A Regional Semifinals on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at NEISD Sports Park.

The Greyhounds had won the earlier game, 2-1.

See photos from the matchup below:

Boerne baseball bounced from playoffs by CC Calallen 1/42

2/42

3/42

4/42

5/42

6/42

7/42

8/42

9/42

10/42

11/42

12/42

13/42

14/42

15/42

16/42

17/42

18/42

19/42

20/42

21/42

22/42

23/42

24/42

25/42

26/42

27/42

28/42

29/42

30/42

31/42

32/42

33/42

34/42

35/42

36/42

37/42

38/42

39/42

40/42

41/42

42/42 1 / 42

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.