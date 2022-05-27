Rattlers ride clutch hitting to down Eagles, advance in playoffs

Reagan won a thriller, 8-7, despite having everything go against them early on.

LAREDO, Texas — It was a winner-take-all situation Thursday night in Laredo in 6A Regional Semifinal action between the Reagan Rattlers and Eagle Pass.

The top of the fifth was not kind to the Rattlers, as the Eagles scored five in the half-inning to take a 7-4 lead. But Eagle Pass' pitching staff couldn’t hold down the Rattler bats, and Reagan strung together a clutch two-out rally in the bottom half of the fifth to regain the lead, 8-7, an advantaged that would hold up.

The Rattlers won 8-7 to advance to the Regional Championship round.

"It was incredible, I couldn't be more proud of the way they hung in there," Reagan's head coach said. "We didn't play very well, and we had everything go against us that could go. It's part of it, but they hung in there and hung around and kept fighting. It worked out in the end."

