Texas A&M to take on Wake Forest in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

The Aggies are playing in a bowl game for the 13th straight season.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It was a season of ups and downs for Texas A&M, but they get to finish it off with an appearance in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville against Wake Forest.

The Aggies finished the regular season 8-4, with the high point coming in a 41-38 win against then-No. 1 ranked Alabama at Kyle Field. They also knocked off another ranked opponent in Auburn in convincing fashion, 20-3.

But Jimbo Fisher’s squad also had back-to-back SEC home losses to No. 16 Arkansas and unranked Mississippi State and finished the season with a 27-24 loss to unranked LSU.