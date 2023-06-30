Texas A&M pitching coach Nate Yeskie accepts job at LSU

The 2017 D1Baseball Assistant Coach of the Year joined the Aggies' coaching staff in 2021.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M baseball's pitching coach Nate Yeskie has left the team to accept the same position at LSU. The news was first reported by D1 Baseball's Kendall Rogers.

SCOOP: @LSUbaseball is hiring Nate Yeskie as its next pitching coach, @d1baseball has learned. Yeskie spent the last two seasons with the Aggies and helped them reach the final four in 2022. He also won @d1baseball Assistant of the Year honors in 2017 with Or St. #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/3QQLT4yZ23 — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 30, 2023

Yeskie arrived in Aggieland with newly-hired head coach Jim Schlossnagle in 2021. Prior to his stint at Texas A&M, Yeskie was on Arizona's staff working under head coach Jay Johnson. Johnson took over the LSU program in 2021 and recently led the Tigers to a national championship at the Men's College World Series.

On Friday, A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle released the following statement on Yeskie's departure: “I would like to thank Nate Yeskie for his time and service at Texas A&M. Texas A&M is bigger than any one person and I look forward to hiring an elite pitching coach to join our great staff in Aggieland in the very near future.”

Yeskie gained national acclaim for his work at Oregon State from 2009-2019. In 2017, he was named the Assistant Coach of the Year by D1 Baseball. The following season, Yeskie and the Beavers won the Men's College World Series.