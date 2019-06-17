COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M football team hosts its annual Fan Appreciation Day presented by CHI St. Joseph Health on Sunday, August 11 beginning with Meet the Aggies, before hosting the only open practice of the season at Kyle Field.



Coaches and players are available to sign autographs for fans during Meet the Aggies from 12-2 p.m. inside the Gilliam Indoor Track Complex. The open practice is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. and lasts approximately two and a half hours.



Fans are allowed to bring one item to be autographed and autograph cards will be distributed throughout the complex. In order to accommodate as many fans as possible, coaches and players can only sign one item per person.



No outside food or drink, aside from water, is permitted inside the complex. The 12th Man Shop will be on hand where fans can purchase all the Texas A&M merchandise.



The Aggie squad departs promptly at 2:00 p.m. in order to prepare for the open practice.



Fans are asked to enter Kyle Field via Entry 3 (Hall of Champions) beginning at 2:00 p.m. with doors to the stands opening at 3:30 p.m. Concession stands along the West Field Box concourse are going to be open throughout the practice.



Parking is available in Lot 62 in marked spaces or Reed Arena free of charge. Fans can also park in the University Center Parking Garage, West Campus Garage or Cain Garage for an hourly fee.



During Meet the Aggies, parents have the opportunity to register their children (12 years of age or younger) to be a part of the Junior Aggie Club (JAC), whose member benefits include free admission to many Aggie Athletics events through the year.



While the clear bag policy will be in effect at both venues, strollers are permitted. For bag dimensions and details, please visit www.12thMan.com/beclear.