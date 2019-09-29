AUSTIN, Texas — The video above is regarding the Texas-Texas A&M rivalry.

In the AP Top 25 Poll released in week six of college football, Texas A&M University has dropped to No. 25 after a tight game with University of Arkansas.

The Aggies held on to defeat Arkansas 31-27 in an exciting shootout to the final minute of the game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The next day, however, the Aggies dropped two spots in the AP Poll. A&M is No. 25.

The University of Texas Longhorns have held on to their No. 11 spot during their bye week. The Longhorns moved up one spot last week after a 36-30 win against Oklahoma State University.

Southern Methodist University, led by former Longhorn quarterback Shane Buechele, ranked for the first time since 1986 at No. 24.

University of Alabama jumped over Clemson University for the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll. Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and Louisiana State University round out the top five in the poll.

