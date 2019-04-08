HOUSTON — Fans from all over Texas were in line early this morning waiting to get in to the eight day of the Houston Texans Training Camp.

We caught up with a few San Antonians who made made the trip east to watch their favorite players at work.

While fans enjoyed the pre-camp games, music and food, the Texans geared up for another hot day of practice at the Methodist Training Center.

After being greeted by fans as they headed onto the field, the players broke out into groups for more skill work. Practice was once again ended with 7-on-7 play.

When asked what he thought of the how the team looked ahead of the season, Head Coach Bill O'Brien said that while he thought the team needed to continue working on improving, he believes that they have the "making of a good team."

He also touched on how the team might use the challenge flag in response to the pass interference rule.

And the Texans weren't the only team at the Methodist Training Center today.

Athletes from the Special Olympics were also in attendance to cheer on the team during practice and meet the players after.

RELATED: Houston Texans sign autographs for superstar fans

All in all, it was a hot, humid, and eventful day in Houston for the Texans and their fans. And by the looks of the crowd that showed up today, regardless of how the team does this season, they'll have plenty of support from their die-hard fans.

RELATED: Houston Texans Training Camp, Day 6: Team continues to focus on cohesion

RELATED: Texans Training Camp, Day 7: Sights, sounds and more