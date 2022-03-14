'A lot at stake, not just money': Texans QB Deshaun Watson to answer questions under oath Tuesday

For the first time, Watson will share his side of the story as he's deposed in two of 22 civil lawsuits filed by women alleging sexual misconduct during massages.

HOUSTON — Fresh off a big win in criminal court last week, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will be back in the hot seat Tuesday for another deposition in two more civil lawsuits alleging Watson's sexual misconduct during massage sessions.

Tuesday's deposition will sound nothing like last Friday's. Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, has said his client will answer questions, and for the first time, begin to share his side of the story under oath.

This latest deposition comes after a Harris County grand jury opted not to criminally charge Watson after listening to six hours of evidence and even testimony from some of the alleged victims.

"It was surprising to see he ran the table and was exonerated on all nine counts," KHOU 11 legal analyst Carmen Roe said.

Roe said the move now sets the stage for Tuesday.

"This is great momentum for Watson and his legal team going into these depositions," Roe said. "This will be the first opportunity he has to actually give his version of events. That's going to be huge. So far in the media, all we have is the narrative from one side of the litigation. And tomorrow we'll have the other."

Both Tony Buzbee and Hardin opted not to talk on camera ahead of the deposition.

Raising the stakes even more is the fact that the questioning will take place just hours before Watson is reportedly set to meet with multiple NFL teams interested in a trade with the Texans.

"There's a lot at stake, it's not just money," Roe said. "It's about the reputation of a player who has built his entire life around being a certain type of person and that's being called into question in these cases."

Typically it's rare to find out what's said in these types of depositions right away, but Roe said the rule book has already been thrown out the window in this case. She said it's likely both attorneys may speak and divulge some of what happened during the questioning on Tuesday.