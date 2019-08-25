Tennessee sophomore cornerback and former Dutch Fork High star Bryce Thompson has been charged with domestic assault after an incident Saturday night in Knoxville.

This news comes the week of Tennessee's season opener at home against Georgia State.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Thompson and his girlfriend were arguing at a dormitory on the Tennessee campus. WBIR reports Thompson was allegedly overheard threatening the woman, and a witness claims he threatened to “shoot up the school”.

A responding officer says damage to the Stokely Hall dormitory was seen and a gate was ripped off its hinges.

The police report says Thompson admitted to being in an argument with his girlfriend but denied physical contact with her or any threats.

Thompson's girlfriend told police the argument started when she found another girl's fake eyelashes in his room. She said he has a bad temper and has punched walls during past arguments.

She did not mention physical contact in the police report.

Thompson told officers he and his girlfriend had been together for four years. He was held in jail overnight and was released Sunday morning. He is scheduled to appear in court on September 3.

As a true freshman, Thompson played in all 12 games for the Volunteers with 10 starts. He was named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America and was selected to the 2018 SEC All-Freshman Team. He recorded 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack, three interceptions, 10 passes defended and a forced fumble. He was a late addition to Jeremy Pruitt's first recruiting class at Tennessee, signing with the Volunteers in late May of 2018 and enrolling in school on June 1, 2018.

Pruitt normally holds his weekly news conferences on Monday and that's when he will likely address Thompson's status unless he releases a statement today.

Thompson won a pair of state championships in high school, as a junior at Ben Lippen and a senior at Dutch Fork. He was an offensive MVP for the South Carolina team in the Shrine Bowl.