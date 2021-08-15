Taft Raiders looking to build off special 2020 season

It took the Raiders 16 years to achieve a winning season and playoff berth. The team looking to build off of last years success.

SAN ANTONIO — "Having the first winning season was a big step for our program, now it's time to build on it and get more wins," said Justice Hurt, Taft's quarterback.

For the past 16 seasons Taft High School has not had a winning season or a play off run, but the 2020 team changed all that.

"It's been something special, especially since we've had this winning culture since we've been freshman. And then even last year to go three rounds, it shows everything that we've brought up," said Luis Miranda, Taft's defensive end.

Head coach Ricky Stade is entering his fourth year with the program and has seen huge improvement that made this accomplishment possible.

"Its been a building process since day one, hard work, determination and relentless effort got us to the point that we were able to have the season we had last year, and the expectations coming into this year," said Ricky Stade, Taft's head coach.

Those expectations include carrying the momentum from last year and go further in the post season.

"Expectations are big, we want to win every game, and we've been working hard in the off season to do that," said Hurt.

"Hopefully we go further then the third round, but we'll have to see," said Miranda.

"It's a good pressure to have and our guys are ready and we're ready to get after it," said Stade.

With returners on both side of the ball, the raiders have the team chemistry to repeat history and explore new territory.