Trinity head coach shares his story of suiting up for the Super Bowl

Jerheme Urban offers Super Bowl week advice to the pros who will take the field Sunday.

SAN ANTONIO — Trinity head coach Jerheme Urban brought out his two NFC Championship rings when we visited him this week, and before you ask: Yes, they still fit.

We stopped by Urban's home this week to talk playing in the Super Bowl, a singular experience he knows well, having suited up for the NFL title game as a wide receiver.

His main impression, all these years later?

"It is total chaos," he said.

Twice an NFC champion, Urban was on the injured reserve list during Seattle's trip to Super Bowl XL, but played with the Arizona Cardinals for Super Bowl XLIII. He knows a thing or several about the many, many logistics that go into the biggest annual sporting event in the world.

"You become part-travel agent with all your family members trying to organize who is going and how tickets you are allotted from the team," he said.

His wife, Emily, knows all about that planning process, too.

"I remember in Arizona when we won the (NFC Championship) game that Jerheme and Kurt Warner immediately went to the computer," she said. "They knew. They had been before. They knew you had to start looking for hotels.

"You are coordinating his parents, your parents, the friends, the family." she added.

Each conference championship player is allotted a certain number of tickets for the Super Bowl. You can imagine the rush.

"It is tricky," said Emily about the task of managing who will go and how they will get there.

Indeed, at least from a media standpoint, the week is jam-packed with events. It is a very well-oiled machine, but also overwhelming if you don't know your plan.

Urban offered his advice for any players from the Eagles or Chiefs going to play in their first league championship game this weekend.

"I think you have to enjoy it," he said. "I took it for granted early on. I think we had guys in Arizona who really went into it trying to make some memories. I would encourage people to make the most of it. There is no guarantee that you will ever get back. It really is a special experience."

Coach Urban and Emily met when they were freshmen at Trinity. He told her that his dream was to someday play in the National Football League.

"I laughed at him, to be honest, because nobody goes to Trinity to play in the NFL," she says now. "It was always a joy to watch him run out of that tunnel and to know that he had achieved his dream."

And having twice been to the Super Bowl, on the sidelines for the first but on the field for the second, Coach Urban knows what players this week are feeling.

"It is so fragile," he said. "Not everyone is going to have the Tom Brady experience. I think they need to lean on their veteran players who have maybe had different experiences and really try to take it in. Just live in the moment."

Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles kicks off Sunday at 5:30 p.m. CT.