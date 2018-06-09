Attention Cowboys fans: You can now score a series of collectible Dallas Cowboys cups at participating Stripes stores. Stripes customers are now able to purchase the first of seven Dallas Cowboys cup designs.

Stripes said a new design will be released every week during the season and available while supplies last. The souvenir cups are 32-ounces, dishwasher-safe and "include the first fill free of any fountain beverage or Slurpee drink" at Stripes locations.

“Football season is an exciting time of year, and all of us at Stripes are ready to cheer on Texas’, and America’s team through this collaboration with Stripes and the Dallas Cowboys,” said Greg Kirian, Stripes stores director of marketing. “As part of the 7-Eleven family, Stripes stores are able to bring more variety, more in-store programs and more exclusive promotions to our customers. We share the same love of football as our customers, and know they are going to love these exclusive Dallas Cowboys cups as much as we do.”

There are six individual player cups, Stripes said, with the seventh cup showcasing a team design. The players include: Demarcus Lawrence, Travis Frederick, Ezekiel Elliott, Cole Beasley, Sean Lee and Dak Prescott. NFL Helmet straws will also be available at participating Stripes stores while supplies last.

