SAN ANTONIO — New North East ISD athletic director Kelly Parker was a busy young man when he went to high school in the East Texas town of Carthage in the 1980s.

Besides being a multisport athlete, Parker played trombone in the school band and worked part-time making deliveries for a furniture store.

"Carthage was a small school and everybody did everything," Parker said, chuckling. "I played three sports, played in the band and had a job."

About the only break he got was not having to play with the band at halftime of football games.

Parker, who turns 53 on April 26, was an assistant football coach at Johnson for eight seasons before becoming an assistant athletic director for the NEISD in January 2016. He had been at Johnson, the newest high school in the North East district since the school opened in 2008.

Parker will succeed Karen Funk, who will retire on June 30. Funk has been NEISD's athletic director since getting promoted to replace Jerry Comalander in 2015.

"We don't have to change a lot," Parker said. "We've just got to keep improving. We've just got to build on what we have. We have a good foundation.

"That foundation was pretty solid with Jerry Comalander, and Karen Funk has done a great job as well. Really, my job is not to mess it up. Just make it a little better."

The seven NEISD schools – Churchill, Johnson, Lee, MacArthur, Madison, Reagan and Roosevelt – will start competing in the same UIL district with Northside ISD schools Brandeis and Clark at the beginning of the 2020-21 calendar.

Karen Funk, the first female athletic director of the North East Independent School District, is retiring June 30 after 5.5 years on the job.

David Flores / Kens5.com

NEISD schools were in their own UIL district for years before South San Antonio joined them in 2018. South San moved out and Brandeis and Clark joined their NEISD rivals with the UIL's biennial realignment in February.

"It's going to be different in all the sports," Parker said. "It's going to be challenging, not only in football with those two teams, especially Brandeis, but also volleyball and baseball. Those two schools are good in other sports, too. They're going to raise our level of competition, that's for sure.

"But we're just going to keep building on our successes and try to get better every day. That's all you can ask the kids to do and ask the coaches to do. We're going to try to win every day. If we can do that, then our kids are going to be successful and be ready to go out in the real world when they graduate."

A 1989 Texas A&M graduate, Parker tried to work as a director at a state or national park – “I wanted to be outdoors," he said – but he never was able to find a job.

Parker went to work for TruGreen, fertilizing yards until he gravitated to education and coaching in the early 1990s. By then, he was living in San Antonio.

"I met my wife (Stephanie) at A&M and she went to Marshall High School," Parker said. "She came back to San Antonio and I followed her. I wanted to make sure I enjoyed teaching before I went back to school, so I started subbing. I liked it, I enjoyed it."

Parker enrolled at UTSA in 1992 and got certified to teach math and coach. He started his coaching career at Jourdanton in 1993, staying with the Indians for four seasons. He also was an assistant coach at Wimberley (1997-1998), Lee (1999-2000), and Alamo Heights (2001-2007).

Parker was on Don Byrd's staff at Heights as quarterbacks coach in 2006 when the Mules won the Class 5A Division I football state championship.

Parker was the quarterbacks' coach at Johnson for eight seasons under Ron Rittimann and was also baseball coach Gordon Gesell's assistant.

Stephanie and Kelly Parker have two grown daughters, and all four family members are A&M graduates. Morgan is a graduate student at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, and Taylor will attend Baylor Medical School in Houston starting in June.