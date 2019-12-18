SAN ANTONIO — This is a week Steele blue-chip senior cornerback Jaylon Jones has looked forward to since he committed to Texas A&M last February.

On Wednesday, he will make his college choice official when he signs a letter of intent with the Aggies. A December graduate, Jones attends his last high school class Friday before enrolling at A&M next month.

"It's been pretty much a blessing," Jones said Monday, looking ahead to the rest of the week. "I can't wait to sign that letter of intent. You know, get up there and do my thing."

Jones headlines a group of 12 high school seniors from the San Antonio area expected to sign letters of intent on Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA's early signing period. Early signing ends at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

Players who sign letters of intent in December are not required to enroll in school early, although some plan to start classes in January.

Recruits who don’t sign during this week’s three-day window still can make their commitment to an FBS school official during the traditional football signing period, which runs from Feb. 5 to April 1.

Besides being a standout cornerback, Jones started as a wide receiver on a Steele team that finished 8-3 this season. With outstanding receiver Daniel Jackson sidelined for most of the season, Jones stepped up and finished with 29 catches for 554 yards and five touchdowns.

"I just tried to do the best I could do to help the team," Jones said.

Steele blue-chip cornerback Jaylon Jones, who committed to Texas A&M in February, has given the Knights' offense a boost as a wide receiver this season.

David Flores / KENS5.com

Steele coach David Saenz praised Jones for his attitude and contributions on both sides of the ball.

"I'll say this about Jaylon: He's very, very unselfish," Saenz said. "He did everything he could, offensively, defensively, special teams. He never felt like it was too much for him. He stepped up to the challenge.and he had a tremendous year."

Jackson played only one game this season after a bout of mononucleosis and a car accident turned his senior season upside down. He will sign with Iowa State on Wednesday.

Two other players from the San Antonio area – Clemens safety Mason Chambers and Cornerstone safety Jordyn Morgan – also will sign with Iowa State. One other Clemens player, linebacker Derrick Lewis, will sign with Texas Tech.

In a rarity for the San Antonio area, a TAPPS school will have two players sign with FBS colleges when Antonian defensive end Devin Grant and quarterback Khalil Warfield pen their signatures on letters of intent with Colorado and UTEP, respectively. Warfield was recruited as an athlete by the Miners, not a quarterback.

Dresden McIver-Brown, a Veterans Memorial defensive lineman, also will sign with UTEP, which competes in Conference USA with UTSA.

Roosevelt running back Rashod Owens, taking a handoff from quarterback Dwayne Coleman in a game against Brennan this season, rushed for 1,514 yards and 23 TDs on 197 carries as a senior.

Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com

O'Connor is the only other area school with two signees – defensive lineman Pryson Greer (Navy) and offensive lineman Logan Parr (Texas).

Roosevelt running back/wide receiver Rashod Owens, who made a late commitment to Oklahoma State this week, will sign with the Cowboys.

Kerrville Tivy place-kicker Jared Zirkel, the only area player committed to an out-of-state school, will sign with Georgia.

Early National Signing Day 2019

Here is a list of the Greater San Antonio high school seniors expected to sign national letters of intent with FBS schools on the NCAA's early National Signing Day on Wednesday:

Dresden McIver-Brown, Veterans Memorial, defensive lineman, UTEP

Mason Chambers, Clemens, safety, Iowa State

Devin Grant, Antonian, defensive end, Colorado

Pryson Greer, O'Connor, defensive lineman, Navy

Daniel Jackson, Steele, wide receiver, Iowa State

Jaylon Jones, Steele, cornerback, Texas A&M

Derrick Lewis, Clemens, linebacker, Texas Tech

Jordyn Morgan, Cornerstone, safety, Iowa State

Rashod Owens, Roosevelt, running back/wide receiver, Oklahoma State

Logan Parr, O'Connor, offensive lineman, Texas

Kahlil Warfield, Antonian, athlete, UTEP

Jared Zirkel, Kerrville Tivy, place-kicker, Georgia