SAN ANTONIO — This time last year, Caden Sterns was preparing for another playoff game with Steele High School.

This week? The Big 12 Championship.

Everyone in the San Antonio-Cibolo area knew Sterns was destined for big things. The Army All-American was heavily recruited by some of the top programs in the country, only to commit to LSU.

In the 11th hour, however, Sterns changed his mind and decided to be closer to home. He signed on with Tom Herman's group and the rest is history from there.

Sterns graduated early from high school and enrolled at Texas in January. The extra time on campus certainly paid off as Sterns earned a starting role as a true freshman.

In the second game of the year, Sterns recorded his first interception against Tulsa. He now has four interceptions on the season, tying a program record for freshmen—and in a program whose history features the likes of Earl Thomas and Michael Huff.

Sterns also has 59 total tackles and one sack.

At the end of the season, Sterns earned first team All-Big 12 honors. He was also named the Freshman Defensive Player of the Year. It is only a matter of time, but Sterns will be a freshman All-American.

This is just the start for the ambitious player, who wants to win a Big 12 Championship, a National Championship and the Jim Thorpe Award during his collegiate career. All this should culminate into an opportunity to play in the NFL as he is in the early stages of making a strong case to be a first-round selection in 2021.

