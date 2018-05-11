The San Antonio and Cibolo area was not surprised to see Malcolm Brown make a remarkable touchdown Sunday evening in New Orleans.

During the third quarter, Brown took a pass from Jared Goff and navigated his way down the sidelines from 18 yards out to find the end zone.

The touchdown helped the Rams make a comeback, though, the team would still suffer its first loss to the Saints, 45-35.

The play was Brown's only touch of the contest, but it earned him quite the praise and publicity.

There’s a reason Malcolm Brown is constantly getting talked up by Sean McVay. Holy lord what an athletic play.

— Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) November 4, 2018

So proud of @MallyCat_28 (Malcolm Brown) Thanks for all you did for @TexasFootball https://t.co/4wv71ivqPi — Mack Brown (@ESPN_CoachMack) November 5, 2018

This was Brown's first receiving touchdown in his career. In 2018, he's rushed for 189 yards on 39 attempts. That is 5.1 yards per carry. He plays behind Todd Gurley, the best running back in the league, so opportunities are few and far between, but you better believe if Gurley goes down, the Rams are going to be confident in what they have with Malcolm Brown.

