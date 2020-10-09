State of Sports | A glimpse at how San Antonio high schools are preparing to play during a pandemic

SAN ANTONIO — The 2020 high school sports season is unlike any other this fall, so we're giving you an inside look at what’s happening on and off the field.
In a digital special report from KENS 5 Sports, we talk to local players, coaches, and athletic directors to help you make sense of it all.
We'll have an inside look at schedules, concerns, and even cover the teams you should have your eye on this season.
Click on the YouTube link below to set a reminder to tune in to the 8 p.m. live stream! You can also watch in the video at the top of this story, or click over to the KENS 5 Facebook page to find this feature story.