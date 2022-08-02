FOREVER #13: East Texas high school basketball player dies during game

According to a statement from Alto ISD, a player died during the Yellowjackets' game against Mt. Enterprise.

ALTO, Texas — An East Texas high school basketball player has died after suffering a medical emergency while on the court Tuesday night.

According to a statement from Alto ISD, a player, who has since been identified as sophomore Devonte Mumphrey, died during the Yellowjackets' game against Mt. Enterprise.

In a statement, Alto ISD said they will have grief counselors and local pastors available on campus beginning at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday to speak with students and staff.

"All of Alto ISD sends its deepest condolences to the student's family," Alto ISD Superintendent Kelly West said in a statement. "Please keep our community in your prayers."

Mumphrey was named the Dist. 22-2A Newcomer of the Year during his freshman season, according to the Jacksonville Progress.

He had also recently been nominated for Davie Campbell's Week 12 Mr. Texas Basketball in late January after dropping 45 points against New Summerfield.

Alto G Devonte Mumphrey is up for @Chicken_Express Mr. Texas Basketball Player of the Week! @AltoJacketHS



45 points



VOTE NOW 👉 https://t.co/rq2sGuG0F4 (right side of page) pic.twitter.com/c6BYOqrAS4 — Dave Campbell's Texas Basketball (@DCTBasketball) February 1, 2022

This is the second loss of a high school student-athlete the Alto community has had to mourn in the past seven years.

In Oct. 2015, Cam'Ron Matthews collapsed on the sideline during a football game. He died the next day at a local hospital. The autopsy report showed his cause of death was "blunt impact."

According to a 2016 report from CBS19, Matthews was an organ donor and saved six lives, including his grandfather's, after he passed.