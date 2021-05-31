St. Mary's University summer camps seek to include girls in growing world of esports

The camps will include guest speakers and will be taught by St. Mary's coaches, student athletes and other highly knowledgable players.

SAN ANTONIO — St. Mary's Universy Athletics is hosting the first-ever summer esports camps within the University's esports department and one of them is geared specifically to girls.

The university was one of the first in the country to have esports as a varsity sport under the athletic department. Esports athletes compete in national tournaments, earn scholarships, and are general considered on the level of varsity athletes in traditional sports.

This summer, the esports department is extending opportunities to teenagers ages 13-18 to learn and compete in the growing world of esports. The camps take place over the months of June and July and will be held virtually.

KENS 5 covered the recent boom in esports in Commerce Street, a business and technology podcast and Eyewitness News original:

"This has been a project we have worked very hard to develop," St. Mary's Esports Head Coach Kaitlin Teniente said, "and we're looking forward to teaching young gamers of all skill levels in the community."

Two introductory camps will be held and one of them will specifically be geared toward girls. The final pair of camps are built around two of the most popular titles, League of Legends and Rocket League, two of the most popular esports games.

The camps will include guest speakers and will be taught by St. Mary's coaches, student athletes and other highly knowledgable players.

Below is a list of each camp and the dates. Click here to register:

Introduction to Esports for Girls (June 7-11)

Introduction to Esports (June 14-18)

League of Legends Camp (June 21-25)

Rocket League Camp (July 12-16 and July 26-30)