Second Quarter

An emphatic DeMar DeRozan dunk has provided the Spurs with their biggest lead of the night so far. With 5:31 to go in the half, San Antonio leads, 50-40, and are beginning to pull away from the Wizards.

Dejounte Murray has a game-high 13 points so far.

San Antonio maintains an edge in the early minutes of the second period as they up their shooting mark from the field to 43% for the game.

First Quarter

Wizards 26, Spurs 30

At the end of the first quarter, the Spurs boast a 4-point lead, buoyed by LaMarcus Aldridge's dozen early points and punctuated by a Patty Mills buzzer-beater.

The first quarter has been a tight bout so far, with the road team leading the home team, 20-19 with 3:16 to go. San Antonio is shooting under 40% from the floor compared to 46% for Washington, but the Spurs are getting more of those opportunities to add to their score, keeping the game a close one.

Things have picked up after the first full timeout, with the Wizards leading the Spurs with 6:55 to go in the first quarter. Aldridge and Murray both have four points each early in this game.

This game is a defensively-minded one in the early minutes, with both teams combining to sink only two of their first 13 shots from the field through 3:09.

Pregame

San Antonio's season-opening three-game homestand continues Saturday night with a battle against the Washington Wizards, after allowing 111 points in a victory over the Knicks on Wednesday.

The home squad will be looking to limit its turnovers after allowing that game to be closer than it could have been by coughing the ball up a few too many times.

San Antonio has won nine of its last 14 games against Washington, including both matchups in the 2018-'19 season. The Spurs are also on the positive end of the all-time record between the two squads, having won 60 of 93 regular-season matchups.

The game tips off at 7:30 CT, and you can watch the game on KENS 5, the official TV station of the Spurs.

