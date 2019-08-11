SAN ANTONIO — By the fourth quarter, the basket must have looked like it was four feet wide to LaMarcus Aldridge, who couldn't seem to miss in the Spurs' 121-112 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.

Aldridge didn't make every shot but he came close.

Aldridge scored 39 points and nailed 19 of 23 shots at the AT&T Center, helping the Silver and Black break out of a two-game skid.

An old-school player with an old-school game, Aldridge scored his 39 points without making a single three-pointer -- rare in today's NBA. Aldridge was 0 of 1 from beyond the arc and 1 of 2 at the free-throw line.

"It was one of those nights," Aldridge said. "Just trying to stay in the moment. I definitely put the work in, so I was just waiting for my shot to come back. The first one felt good. After that, I tried to stay with it. Pop (Spurs coach Gregg Popovich) kept calling plays for me. My teammates were finding me and I was just shooting it."

Does the rim seem to get bigger on a big scoring night?

"Sometimes, not tonight," Aldridge said. "I was just trying to just stay locked in, just stay in the moment, trying to stay focused on not overthinking it. Just taking my shots, basically."

Aldridge made 11 consecutive shots at one point, but he had no idea he was on such a tear.

"When you think about those things, that's when you can mess yourself up," Aldridge said. "I just tried to keep shooting it, basically."

Point guard Dejounte Murray also had a stellar game and came close to recording the first triple-double of his career, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds and a career-high 10 assists.

Murray, who is on a doctor-prescribed minutes restriction as he continues his comeback from a knee injury that sidelined him all of last season, played 26 minutes.

The Spurs (5-3) continue their three-game homestand Saturday against the Boston Celtics.

DeMar DeRozan (16), Bryn Forbes (14) and Patty Mills (10) also scored in double figures for the Spurs.

The Thunder (3-5) were led by Danilo Gallinari and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished with 27 and 21 points, respectively. Chris Paul had 19 points and five assists.

Gallinari scored 14 points and Paul had 13, helping the Thunder take a 57-56 lead at the half. The Spurs outscored OKC 36-27 in the third quarter to take a 92-84 lead into the final period.

Gallinari was 3 of 4 from the field, all from the three-point line, in the first quarter. He also went 5 of 6 at the free-throw line. Paul was 4 of 7, including 2 of 3 from beyond the arc, in the first half.

Gilgeous-Alexander (10) was the only other OKC player scoring in double figures in the first two quarters.

The Thunder shot 50 percent across the board, making 21 of 42 field-goal attempts, including 6 of 12 from the three-point line.

Aldridge carried the Spurs' scoring load in the first half with 19 points. DeRozan (12) and Murray (10) also were in double figures at the break.

The Silver and Black led 33-30 after one quarter, but was outscored 27-23 in the second.

