SAN ANTONIO — DeMar DeRozan continued his torrid pace Saturday night, scoring 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting to lead the Spurs to a 114-90 victory over the Charlotte Hornets at the AT&T Center.

The game was the last before the Silver and Black (21-26) embark on their 18th annual Rodeo Road Trip on Monday.

The Spurs trailed 70-51 in the third quarter before ending the period with a 28-4 run that put them up 79-74 heading into the final period. They outscored Charlotte 35-16 in the fourth quarter to win going away. The 24-point victory was the most lopsided for the Spurs since a 30-point win at Memphis on Dec. 23.

San Antonio outscored Charlotte 63-20 after falling behind by 19 with 9:22 remaining and held the Hornets to 27 points in the second half.

"We were just feeding off of each other," said DeRozan, who also finished with six assists and two steals. "You know, scrambling and trying to help each other and just trying to make a play. Every single guy out there was trying to make a play.

"Whatever it was, whether it was a steal, getting in the passing lane, blocked shot, rebounds, anything. You know, we got a couple in a row. They kind of got a little disoriented and we just fed off that."

DeRozan, who has scored at least 20 points in 19 of his last 21 games, and center Jakob Poeltl led the Silver and Black's third-quarter rally.

DeRozan finished the period with 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting and Poeltl came off the bench to scored nine points, making 3 of 4 shots. Poeltl finished the game with a season-high 17 points and added seven rebounds.

Derrick White (12), Patty Mills (11) and Trey Lyles (11) also scored in double figures for San Antonio.

Mills scored all 11 of his points in the fourth quarter, nailing three three-pointers and scoring on a layup as the Spurs broke the game open. He scored San Antonio' s first six points of the final period on back-to-back three-pointers.

Miles Bridges scored 25 points to lead the scoring for Charlotte (16-33).

The Spurs led 30-28 after one quarter, but the Hornets outscored them 35-20 in the second to go up 63-50 at the half.

While the Silver and Black looked uninspired in the second period, Charlotte stepped up its game at both ends of the court.

The Hornets shot 56.8 overall (25-44) and 40 percent (6-15) from the three-point line in the first half. Bridges led Charlotte's scoring with 16 points, and Cody Zeller and Willy Hernangomez had 12 and 10 points, respectively.

DeRozan (11) and Lyles (10) paced the Spurs' first-half scoring. San Antonio shot 47.7 percent overall (21-44) and 41.7 percent (5-12) from three-point distance in the first two quarters.