SAN ANTONIO — Whew! What a game.

Down by 22 points in the second half, the Spurs rallied for a stirring 135-133 double-overtime victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night at the AT&T Center.

The difference-maker was second-year guard Lonnie Walker, who scored eight unanswered points to pull the Silver and Black into a 115-115 tie at the end of regulation.

With San Antonio trailing 115-107 with 1:37 left in regulation, Walker scored on an alley-oop and then knocked down back-to-back three-pointers to send the game into OT.

Walker finished with a career-high 28 points to lead the Spurs, who bounced back from a 34-point beating Sunday in Detroit. The Silver and Black (8-14) host Sacramento on Friday night.

Bryn Forbes (25) and DeMar DeRozan (23) finished right behind Walker in the scoring column. Rudy Gay and Derrick White rounded out San Antonio's double-figure scoring with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

PHOTOS: Spurs earn double-OT win over the Rockets

Rockets guard James Harden had another monster scoring game, finishing with 50 points. But he hit only 11 of 38 field-goal attempts, including 4 of 20 from the three-point line. Harden earned his paycheck at the free-throw line, where he was 24 of 24.

Russell Westbrook had a triple-double for the Rockets, finishing with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Center Clint Capela scored 22 points and guard Austin Rivers came off the bench to add 19.

The first OT ended tied at 126.

Houston slipped to 13-7. The Spurs are now 2-8 against teams with a .500 or better record.

Sparked by Harden, who scored 22 points in the first two quarters, Houston led 63-59 at the half. Harden was only 1 of 10 from the field, including 1 of 6 from the three-point line, but he went 15 of 15 at the free-throw line.

Capela (11) and Rivers (10) were the only Houston players in double figures at the break.

The Rockets, who led by as many as 11 points in the first half, shot 40 percent (18-45) from the field. They knocked down 9 of 24 three-pointers for 37.5 percent.

DeRozan and Gay led the Silver and Black's scoring with 14 points apiece. Gay started in place of forward LaMarcus Aldridge, who missed his second consecutive game with a sore right thigh.

The Spurs shot 49 percent (23-47) from the field, including 3 of 8 three-pointers.