Spurs down Timberwolves in Minnesota, 115-105, for third straight win

San Antonio is now 3-1 on the season, and undefeated so far in its first road trip of the year.

MINNEAPOLIS — Devin Vassell scored 23 points and Jakob Poeltl added 14 points and 14 rebounds to help the San Antonio Spurs beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-106 on Monday night.

The Spurs jumped out to a 20-point lead in the second quarter and expanded the lead to 35 points early in the fourth quarter before the Timberwolves rallied.

Karl Anthony Towns had 27 points and 11 rebounds for the Minnesota.

Minnesota’s starting five was outplayed by San Antonio’s starters. Rudy Gobert struggled with just 11 points and seven rebounds.

My word. #Spurs putting on an absolute spectacle in Minnesota. Up ten at half, the Spurs outscored the TWolves 36-14 in the 3rd Quarter.



103-71. SIX different players in double figures for San Antonio. No one with 20. A total team effort clinic beatdown from Popovich & the kids. — Nate Ryan (@nateryansports) October 25, 2022

The Spurs scored 39 points in the first quarter hitting 17 of their 27 shots (63%). Minnesota closed to within 10 at the half before San Antonio blew the game open in the second half.

Timberwolves: Minnesota shot 8-for-31 (25.8 percent) from beyond the arc ... The Spurs tallied 37 assists on 48 made field goals.

Spurs: At Minnesota on Wednesday night.

Timberwolves: Host the Spurs on Wednesday night.

