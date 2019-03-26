SAN ANTONIO — In honor of Manu Ginobili's jersey retirement later this week, the San Antonio Spurs have found another way to say #GraciasManu.

The Spurs teamed up with renowned, local artist Vincent Valdez to design a limited-edition archival digital print, titled "Manu".

Ginobili and Valdez will sign each of the 120 limited-edition prints.

Valdez, a renowned artist with works in the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the Smithsonian Museum of American Art, employed a mixture of his classic contemporary style with contour drawing to create the oil on paper piece.

"Silent, contemplative, collected, unpredictable, determined, driven: this is Manu, reflecting on his life and love for this game and daydreaming about the next chapter of his epic journey," Valdez explained of the artwork.

Ginobili spent 16 seasons with the Spurs and will be the ninth player to have his number retired.

San Antonio's youth will benefit from the sales of the prints; all proceeds will go to Silver & Black Give Back (SBGB).

More details about the print and purchasing can be found online.