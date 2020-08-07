Spurs Sports & Entertainment announces 'staff reduction'

RC Buford, CEO of SS&E attributed the reduction to COVID-19.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs Sports & Entertainment will be undergoing staff reductions.

According to a statement from SS&E CEO RC Buford, the reduction in staff is a result of the economic impact of COVID-19.

Buford said that while it was a difficult decision, the organization believes that it will "put Spurs Sports & Entertainment in the best possible position to remain financially sustainable today, tomorrow, and into the future."

Below is the full statement:

“While we all understand the tremendous impact COVID-19 has had on our economy, staff reductions are devastating, regardless of the circumstances. We have made difficult decisions that we believe will put Spurs Sports & Entertainment in the best possible position to remain financially sustainable today, tomorrow and into the future.”

There are no further details on the number of employees that will be let go at this time.