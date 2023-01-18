Spurs Sports and Entertainment to make 'major' announcement on partnership

The announcement will take place at the "The Rock at La Cantera" at 15935 La Cantera Parkway.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs Sports and Entertainment is announcing a major partnership at a news conference Wednesday.

The Spurs organization did not give any other details of the new partnership. A livestream of the news conference will be available within this article.

The announcement comes a few days after the Spurs celebrated its 50th anniversary Friday with a return to the Alamodome. The Golden State Warriors easily defeated the Spurs but could not defeat the spirit of Spurs fans who were excited to walk down memory lane in the team's former home.

